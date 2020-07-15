Delhi hospitals have over 11,000 beds available for coronavirus patients, according to the city government's health bulletin issued on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, Delhi has a total of 15,300 beds and out of these 11,106 are lying vacant.

Aiming to reduce the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus, the Delhi government on Tuesday asked healthcare facilities to minimize time taken in admission of COVID-19 patients and to allocate a health care worker each for critical patients.

It also asked them to accord priority to high-risk patients during admission.

High-risk patients include the elderly, pregnant women, immuno-suppressed and pediatric patients, and those having co-morbidities, such as cancer, hypertension and diabetes.

In an advisory, the Delhi government's health department also stressed on the need for round-the-clock availability of a dedicated well-trained team for transportation of patients to appropriate treatment zones without any delay.

In view of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government has also made arrangement of beds in hotels and banquet halls which are linked to hospitals.Hospitals have been asked to report deaths in a prescribed format with accurate data.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that around 7,000 beds will be occupied by June 15, and 15,000 beds will be occupied by June 30.

However, experts have said that Delhi might need a fresh forecast for the end of July since there has been a decline in cases. The government had predicted that the capital would see 5.5 lakh cases by July end.

With inputs from agencies

