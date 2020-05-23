MUMBAI : On the first day of resumption of intra-district bus service in Maharashtra on Friday, only 11,151 passengers traveled by the buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Shekhar Channe, acting Vice Chairman and Managing director of MSRTC, said the state-run corporation operated 2,007 bus services.

On average six passengers traveled on each bus, but the number of passengers will go up gradually, he said.

MSRTC resumed operations after a gap of two months since lockdown came into force.

Intra-district bus operations restarted across the state excluding the red zones.

MSRTC services, including those of its iconic and omnipresent `Lal Dabas' (red buses) had come to a screeching halt from March 22 with the outbreak of coronavirus becoming serious.

Its buses were only plying in Mumbai region, that too for emergency and essential services staff alone.

MSRTC ferried over three lakh migrants upto the state borders and to various districts from the state borders since the first week of May.

The biggest state road transport corporation of the country has a fleet of around 18,000 buses.

