Over 11.82 lakh new subscribers joined ESIC-backed social security scheme: NSO

More than 11.82 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in October 2022, among which, the majority were from the age group of 22-25 years. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation-backed National Statistical Office (NSO) announced the employment outlook of the country from September 2017 to October 2022.
The NSO data provided information on the number of subscribers who have subscribed under three major schemes, namely the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).
As per the NSO data, 9,47,346 new members in the male category joined under the ESIC-backed scheme in October, while 2,34,770 new members in the female category joined in the same month -- taking the total to 11,82,158 new registrations.
In terms of age group, the new registrations were highest in the age group of 22-25 years to 3,37,561 new members, followed by 2,31,233 new members in the age group of 29-35 years and 2,24,655 new members in the age group of 18-21 years.
Further, the data showed that between September 2017 to October 2022, over 7.49 crore new subscribed joined the ESI scheme.
Also, over 5.99 crore new subscribed joined the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) backed provident fund scheme between September 2017 to October 2022.
Additionally, the data revealed that 39,11,974 new subscribers joined and contributed to the NPS Central Government, State Governments and Corporate schemes from September 2017 to October 2022.
The NSO report said, the present report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.
