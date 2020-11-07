Over 11 lakh MSMEs registered on Udyam online system since July: Govt

Over 11 lakh MSMEs have registered on the new online system of Udyam Registration launched in July, the government said on Saturday.

Out of these, 3.72 lakh enterprises have registered under manufacturing category whereas 6.31 lakh enterprises under service sector.

The share of micro enterprises is 93.17 per cent whereas small and medium enterprises are 5.62 per cent and 1.21 per cent, respectively.

An official statement said 7.98 lakh enterprises are owned by male whereas 1.73 lakh enterprises by female entrepreneurs, and 11,188 enterprises are owned by divyangjan entrepreneurs.

"The top five industrial sectors of registrations are food products, textile, apparel, fabricated metal products and machinery & equipment. 1,01,03,512 persons have been given employment by these registered units," the MSME ministry stated.

The five leading states for Udyam registrations are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Registration without PAN and GST number is permitted on the system up to March 31, 2021 as a transitional arrangement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via