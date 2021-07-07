The Union Health Ministry has supplied over 2.19 crore Covid vaccine doses to states and union territories, so far in July. However, the union ministry had communicated to all states/ UTs that they will receive more than 12 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine in July, this year.
Additionally, 37 crore 43 lakh (37,43,25,560) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs since January 16 when the nationwide vaccination drive started.
Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 35,75,98,947 doses, according to the health ministry.
More than 1.67 crore (1,67,26,613) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage surpassed 36 crores yesterday. A total of 36,13,23,548 vaccine doses have been administered through 47,07,778 sessions.
Besides, 36,05,998 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.
India has reported 43,733 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.
Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since ten continuous days.
The country’s active caseload on Wednesday stood at 4,59,920.
Also, India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 55 consecutive days now. 47,240 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.