As per the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 125.65 crore.

The Health Ministry data stated that 84.3% of the country's adult population have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 49% have received the second dose.

More than 66 lakh (66,21,382) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final report by late night, the ministry said.

According to the government's data, 59.32 lakh vaccine doses on an average were administered per day in November, compared to 19.69 lakh doses per day in May. Besides, 55.77 lakh doses on an average were administered per day in October, 78.69 lakh in September and 59.29 lakh in August.

According to the data, while 6.1 crore doses were administered in May, the number went up to 17.29 crore in November.

The countrywide Covid vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from May 1.

Meanwhile, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health of NITI Aayog on Thursday said that the priority of the Centre is to fully vaccinate the adult population of the country against the Covid-19 and urged people get fully vaccinated.

When asked about the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Dr Paul, while addressing a media briefing here, said that the Omicron variant is being examined and a decision will be taken on the basis of the examination reports.

"The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is being carefully examined, will take decisions on the basis of it, it is an ongoing discussion within our technical and scientific circles. Scientific reasoning for providing boosters at what timing, for which vaccine, all that is under examination. Currently, our priority is very clear - complete the task of vaccinating all adults with both doses," Dr Paul stated.

"Increased Covid-19 vaccine uptake need of the hour, do not delay in getting fully vaccinated," he added.

"Under 'Har Ghar Dastak' Vaccination campaign, coverage of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has increased by 5.9 per cent. 'Har Ghar Dastak' aims at awareness, mobilization, and vaccination of all through House-to-House visits in all States and UTs," the ministry added.

