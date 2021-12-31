New Delhi: Digital Identity-Aadhaar was issued to over 126 crore people in 2021, the ministry of electronics and information technology said in a statement Friday.

For convenient Aadhaar enrolment, UIDAI has engaged 2 Service Providers to establish and operate 166 Aadhaar Sewa Kendra (ASKs) in 122 cities across the country.

Aadhaar is world’s largest digital identity programme. It provides biometric and demographic based unique digital identity that can be authenticated anytime, anywhere. It also eliminates duplicate & fake identities. It provides an identity infrastructure for delivery of various social welfare programmes.

Recognizing the importance of a cashless economy, creating a digital payment ecosystem was identified as one of the thrust areas in the Budget announcements for F.Y. 2017-18.

The number of digital transactions increased from 1085 Cr in FY 2016-17 to 5,554 Cr in 2020-21, at a CAGR of 50.42%. In FY2020-21, the target was set at 5,500 Cr digital payment transactions, which was surpassed.

PMDISHA (Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan) aimed to provide digital literacy in rural India by covering 6 crore rural households (one person per household). In 2021, a total of 5.36 crore candidates were enrolled and 4.54 crore were trained, out of which, 3.37 crore candidates have been certified under the PMGDISHA Scheme.

Arogya Setu, was launched by the Government of India on 2nd April, 2020 to aid the COVID-19 efforts. The App works based on contact tracing method and helps the Government in identifying, monitoring and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

To create awareness and to facilitate up-to-date information to the citizens, a WhatsApp chatbot called MyGov CORONA Helpdesk and myGov Corona Newsdesk channel were created on Telegram. By the end of November, 2021, there were 6.1 crore users on the WhatsApp Chatbot and around 14.45 lakh users on English telegram channel and 48,000+ users on Hindi telegram channel.

