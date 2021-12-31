Over 126 crore people issued Aadhaar in 2021

PMDISHA (Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan) aimed to provide digital literacy in rural India by covering 6 crore rural households (one person per household). In 2021, a total of 5.36 crore candidates were enrolled and 4.54 crore were trained, out of which, 3.37 crore candidates have been certified under the PMGDISHA Scheme.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}