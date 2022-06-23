Over 13,000 covid cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours; govt calls high-level meet

“About 13,313 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 83,990," said the ministry. States like Delhi have witnessed an active case load of 5054, Maharashtra has 24639 cases, Haryana has recorded 2884 cases while Kerala has reported more than 25200 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 4678 active cases; Karnataka has reported 4892 active cases so far.

