Over 13,000 covid cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours; govt calls high-level meet

- Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called a high-level meeting with the core team of experts over surge in covid-19 cases
New Delhi: With India reporting a spike in covid-19 cases, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya called a high-level meeting with the core team of experts on Thursday. The country reported 13,313 new covid cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India’s trajectory of total covid cases has risen to 4,33,44,958 with weekly positivity currently at 2.81% and daily positivity rate reported to be 2.03%. The total tally of active caseload has climbed to 83,990 cases.
“About 13,313 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 83,990," said the ministry. States like Delhi have witnessed an active case load of 5054, Maharashtra has 24639 cases, Haryana has recorded 2884 cases while Kerala has reported more than 25200 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 4678 active cases; Karnataka has reported 4892 active cases so far.
In the last 24 hours, more than 10,972 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 42736027 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 85.94 Crore covid tests till date whereas 6,56,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 196.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
The Central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 12.39 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
In view of rising covid cases across the nation, the union health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
