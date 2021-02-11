OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 13,000 railway health care staff vaccinated against COVID-19
PTI Photo
PTI Photo

Over 13,000 railway health care staff vaccinated against COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 11:38 AM IST

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that vaccination of railway employees is being done in a phased manner

Over 13,000 railway health care staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19 during the pan-India vaccination drive in a phased manner, the Railway Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha regarding vaccination of railway employees, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that vaccination of railway employees is being done in a phased manner.

"In the first phase railway, health care staff are being vaccinated. Till now, 13,117 Railway health care staff have been vaccinated. 3,70,316 frontline, Railway employees have been identified for vaccination in the next phase," he stated.

The question was asked by PP Chaudhary, Lok Sabha MP from Pali, Rajasthan.

