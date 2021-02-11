Over 13,000 railway health care staff vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 13,000 railway health care staff vaccinated against COVID-191 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 11:38 AM IST
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that vaccination of railway employees is being done in a phased manner
Over 13,000 railway health care staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19 during the pan-India vaccination drive in a phased manner, the Railway Ministry said on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha regarding vaccination of railway employees, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that vaccination of railway employees is being done in a phased manner.
Indian Railways first AC 3-tier economy class coach: Check out the new features2 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Uttarakhand rescue operation: more people likely trapped inside Tapovan tunnel1 min read . 01:15 PM IST
India goes past 7 million vaccine doses, gives states deadlines to speed up3 min read . 01:14 PM IST
PNB signs MoU with Indian Oil for e-dealer financing1 min read . 01:04 PM IST
"In the first phase railway, health care staff are being vaccinated. Till now, 13,117 Railway health care staff have been vaccinated. 3,70,316 frontline, Railway employees have been identified for vaccination in the next phase," he stated.
The question was asked by PP Chaudhary, Lok Sabha MP from Pali, Rajasthan.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.