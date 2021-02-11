Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 13,000 railway health care staff vaccinated against COVID-19
PTI Photo

Over 13,000 railway health care staff vaccinated against COVID-19

1 min read . 11:38 AM IST ANI

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that vaccination of railway employees is being done in a phased manner

Over 13,000 railway health care staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19 during the pan-India vaccination drive in a phased manner, the Railway Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over 13,000 railway health care staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19 during the pan-India vaccination drive in a phased manner, the Railway Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha regarding vaccination of railway employees, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that vaccination of railway employees is being done in a phased manner.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian Railways first AC 3-tier economy class coach: Check out the new features

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST

Uttarakhand rescue operation: more people likely trapped inside Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST

India goes past 7 million vaccine doses, gives states deadlines to speed up

3 min read . 01:14 PM IST

PNB signs MoU with Indian Oil for e-dealer financing

1 min read . 01:04 PM IST

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha regarding vaccination of railway employees, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that vaccination of railway employees is being done in a phased manner.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian Railways first AC 3-tier economy class coach: Check out the new features

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST

Uttarakhand rescue operation: more people likely trapped inside Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST

India goes past 7 million vaccine doses, gives states deadlines to speed up

3 min read . 01:14 PM IST

PNB signs MoU with Indian Oil for e-dealer financing

1 min read . 01:04 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"In the first phase railway, health care staff are being vaccinated. Till now, 13,117 Railway health care staff have been vaccinated. 3,70,316 frontline, Railway employees have been identified for vaccination in the next phase," he stated.

The question was asked by PP Chaudhary, Lok Sabha MP from Pali, Rajasthan.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.