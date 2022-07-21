Over 13 lakh vehicles were recalled in FY22 due to safety issues

He informed the House that 1,60,025 two-wheelers and 25,142 passenger cars were recalled till July 15 of current financial year.

2 min read . 04:48 PM IST

The central government is empowered to direct a manufacturer to recall vehicles if a defect in that particular type of vehicle may cause harm to the environment or to the driver or occupants of such motor vehicles or other road users.