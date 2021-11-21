Over 130 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday adding that over 22 crore unutilized COVID vaccine doses still available with them to be administered.

"1,30,92,52,950 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. 2,70,93,531 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," the MoHFW said.

Till Saturday, over 116-crore vaccine doses had been administered in the country, of which more than 60 lakh doses were given yesterday alone.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

