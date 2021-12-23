Over 140.24 cr covid vaccine doses administered so far, says govt

NEW DELHI : As per the data updated by the Union health ministry on Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 140.24 crore (1,40,24,47,922).

The health ministry data stated that more than 51 lakh (51,73,933) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The health ministry data stated that 83.26 crore (83,26,93,545) of the country's adult population have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 56.97 crore (56,97,54,377) have received the second dose.

The health ministry data further states that 11.16 lakh of adult population were administered the first dose of the vaccine today, while 40.57 lakh adult population administered their second dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

