Over 15 cr health IDs created under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

New Delhi: Over 15 crore digital health IDs have been created under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

As many as 15,05,92,811 health IDs have been created in the country till 25 January 2022, and 5,016 health facilities and 8,378 doctors have been registered under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ecosystem, the official statement said.

“Creation of Health ID is voluntary. The National Health Authority is creating awareness among the citizens about the usages and advantages of Health ID to maximize participation from citizens," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further added.

The government said that the health IDs have been created for those beneficiaries enrolled through CoWIN platform who have provided Aadhaar as the ID proof at the vaccination site only after taking their consent through the vaccinator.

The National Digital Health Mission, now known as Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, was launched on 15th August 2020 as a pilot in six Union Territories - Andaman & Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

The pilot phase of ABDM was successfully conducted between 15 August 2020 to 27 September 2021. Three key registries of NDHM namely Health ID, Health Professional Registry (HPR), Health Facility Registry (HFR), and digital infrastructure for data exchange have been developed and implemented in these UTs.

