Over 15% jump in waste being dumped into Delhi's landfills in a year: Govt data

According to recent reports submitted to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital has registered a jump of around 15% in the quantity of waste being dumped into its three landfill sites as against last year.
The national capital generated 10,990 tonnes per day (TPD) of municipal solid waste (MSW) in April 2021 on an average, said the government data, adding that 50.35% (i.e. 5,533 TPD) of the solid waste ended up in landfill sites at Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla as only 49.65% (i.e. 5,457 TPD) was processed at MSW processing facilities.
The government data further stated that the city reported an increase in MSW generation to 11,293 TPD by April 2022 of which only 43.6% (i.e. 4,929 TPD) was processed, recycled, or turned into compost. The remaining (6,366 TPD) ended up in landfills, which was an increase of over 15% in a year.
The three waste-to-energy plants one each working at Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur can utilise up to 4,550 TPD of waste for electricity generation as against 6,366 TPD dumped at the landfills.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) disposes of only 553 TPD of waste through compost pits, while 280 is utilised at material recovery facilities.
Last Month, Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena asked the MCD officers to submit an action plan for the complete razing of garbage mountains atthe landfill sites.
The Lt. Governor, who visited the sanitary landfill site at Ghazipur himself, directed MCD to constitute a dedicated team of officers to draw out an action plan mentioning a fixed date of completion for the complete razing of the three garbage sites.
He said a special cell will be put in place at his secretariat to monitor the razing of garbage mountains at the three landfill sites on a weekly basis and if required, he would himself visit the sites to see actual progress.
Delhi is expected to get another 2000-TPD WTE plant at Tehkhand in south Delhi by September this year and a 25,00-TPD integrated Municipal Waste Processing Facility at Ranikhera in the northwest part of the city by August 2024.
A 300-TPD bio-CNG plant and a 100-TPD compressed bio gas plant will come up at Okhla by April next year.
Altogether, the waste disposal and processing capacity in Delhi will increase by 4,952 TPD by April 2024.
Spread over 70 acres, the Ghazipur landfill site has legacy waste amounting to 140 lakh metric tonnes and the east Delhi areas that it caters generate 2,600 metric tonnes of waste on a daily basis. Similarly, the sites at Bhalswa in north Delhi and Okhla in south Delhi contain legacy waste mounds amounting to 80 and 50 lakh metric tonnes.
