Over 15% jump in waste being dumped into Delhi's landfills in a year: Govt data

The government data further stated that the city reported an increase in MSW generation to 11,293 TPD by April 2022 of which only 43.6% (i.e. 4,929 TPD) was processed, recycled, or turned into compost. The remaining (6,366 TPD) ended up in landfills, which was an increase of over 15% in a year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}