Over 15 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, only 0.0007% hospitalisations so far: Govt
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a government Hospital in Jammu (AP)
Over 15 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, only 0.0007% hospitalisations so far: Govt

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 08:11 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • 'In addition to 12 states currently using Covaxin, seven more states would be administering Covaxin from next week,' says govt
  • MoHFW conducts a training of Immunization Programme Managers of 13 foreign countries using Indian vaccines

After eight days of Covid-19 vaccination drive, more than 15 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated across the country, said government on Saturday.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID19 has crossed 15 lakh today. A total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries (till 6 pm today) vaccinated through 27,776 sessions, as per the provisional report. 3,368 sessions were held till 6 pm today. 1,46,598 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm today, the eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

123 AEFIs have been reported till 6 pm on the eighth day of the vaccination drive.

Total 11 persons have been hospitalized so far. 0.0007% people have recorded hospitalisation against vaccinations. In last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalized at Government Hospital, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh who was vaccinated on 20 January, 2021.

"Total 6 deaths have been reported so far. In the last 24 hours, one person aged 56 years who was a resident of R/o Gurugram, Haryana has died. The post-mortem confirms that Cardio-pulmonary disease was the reason for her death and it was not related to vaccination. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination.

"A training of Immunization Programme Managers of 13 foreign countries, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Seychelles & Sri Lanka, using Indian Vaccines was conducted by MoHFW covering all aspects of vaccine roll-out spread over 2 days," said the ministry.

In addition to 12 states currently using Covaxin, seven more states would be administering Covaxin from next week – Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab & West Bengal. "Orientation of all Programme Managers of these 7 States was conducted today by ICMR & MoHFW covering all aspects of implementation protocols," the ministry said.

