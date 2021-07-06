As many as 10,73,673 of the 15 lakh-plus returnees said they have been forced to come back as they lost their jobs, visas of 2,96,240 NRKs had expired, 84,154 are children below 10 years of age. As many as 30,704 NRKs are senior citizens, 13,641 are pregnant women, and 2,914 are spouses of pregnant women, according to Norka.

