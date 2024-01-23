Over 150 flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to dense fog, air traffic restrictions
Dense fog combined with air traffic restrictions on Tuesday resulted in several flight delays at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing inconvenience to travellers, Hindustan Times reported.
SpiceJet also alerted passengers about possible flight disruptions on Wednesday. “Due to expected poor visibility in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Jaipur (JAI), Varanasi (VNS), Gorakhpur (GOP), Patna (PAT), Bagdogra (IXB), Guwahati (GAU), Tezpur (TEZ), and Darbhanga (DBR), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline said on X.
