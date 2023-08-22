Over 150 lakh tonne fertilizers in stock to meet farming demands: Mandaviya1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Mandaviya emphasized the need to reduce excessive reliance on chemical fertilizers to maintain soil health
New Delhi: Chemicals and fertilizers minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said India currently has more than 150 lakh tonnes of fertilizers in stock to meet the agricultural requirements of farmers throughout the country and ensure a comfortable opening for the upcoming rabi season as well as the ongoing kharif season.