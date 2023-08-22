New Delhi: Chemicals and fertilizers minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said India currently has more than 150 lakh tonnes of fertilizers in stock to meet the agricultural requirements of farmers throughout the country and ensure a comfortable opening for the upcoming rabi season as well as the ongoing kharif season.

During discussions with state agriculture ministers regarding the availability and usage of fertilizers in India, Mandaviya emphasized the need to reduce excessive reliance on chemical fertilizers to maintain soil health.

He reiterated the government's efforts through initiatives such as the PM PRANAM scheme and the environmentally friendly alternatives like slow-release sulphur coated urea (urea gold), nano urea, and nano DAP.

The minister appealed to state governments to actively participate in the promotion of these alternative fertilizers, emphasizing their pivotal role in environmental conservation. State agriculture ministers expressed their readiness to collaborate in this endeavor.

The minister appealed to the states and Union Territories (UTs) to curtail the diversion of agriculture-grade urea for non-agricultural purposes. He urged them to launch awareness campaigns and adopt stringent measures against defaulters.

State agriculture ministers from various states and senior officers from state governments and senior officials of department of fertilizers & department of agriculture & farmers welfare attended the meeting.