Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Over 150 Omicron cases in India across 11 states, UTs; 54 in Maharashtra alone

Over 150 Omicron cases in India across 11 states, UTs; 54 in Maharashtra alone

Omicron outbreak in India: A total of 11 states have reported cases
1 min read . 07:04 AM IST Livemint

India's Omicron Covid count rose to 153 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six and Gujarat logged four more cases of the new variant of coronavirus, respectively

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The number of Omicron cases have now surpassed 150 in the country and these infections have been reported from 11 states and Union territories so far, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday.

The number of Omicron cases have now surpassed 150 in the country and these infections have been reported from 11 states and Union territories so far, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday.

India's Omicron Covid count rose to 153 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six and Gujarat logged four more cases of the new variant of coronavirus, respectively.

India's Omicron Covid count rose to 153 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six and Gujarat logged four more cases of the new variant of coronavirus, respectively.

Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state's tally of such cases to 54, the health department said.

Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state's tally of such cases to 54, the health department said.

In Gujarat, a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy who came from the UK, a Surat-based woman who had recently visited Dubai and a Tanzanian national are the new patients of the Omicron variant.

In Gujarat, a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy who came from the UK, a Surat-based woman who had recently visited Dubai and a Tanzanian national are the new patients of the Omicron variant.

According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories

According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories

State-wise tally of Omicron

State-wise tally of Omicron

Maharashtra (54)

Maharashtra (54)

Delhi (22)

Delhi (22)

Telangana (20)

Telangana (20)

Rajasthan (17) 

Rajasthan (17) 

Karnataka (14)

Karnataka (14)

Gujarat (11)

Gujarat (11)

Kerala (11

Kerala (11

Andhra Pradesh (1)

Andhra Pradesh (1)

Chandigarh (1)

Chandigarh (1)

Tamil Nadu (1) 

Tamil Nadu (1) 

West Bengal (1)

West Bengal (1)

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, India should prepare itself for any eventuality, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Sunday.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, India should prepare itself for any eventuality, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Sunday.

"We should prepare and hope that things are not as bad as in the United Kingdom. We need more data on Omicron. Whenever there is a surge in cases in other parts of the world, we need to monitor it closely and be prepared for any eventuality. It is better to stay prepared than to get caught off-guard," said Guleria while talking to ANI.

"We should prepare and hope that things are not as bad as in the United Kingdom. We need more data on Omicron. Whenever there is a surge in cases in other parts of the world, we need to monitor it closely and be prepared for any eventuality. It is better to stay prepared than to get caught off-guard," said Guleria while talking to ANI.

While Omicron was first reported in South Africa on November 24, India's first two cases of the this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on 2 December.

While Omicron was first reported in South Africa on November 24, India's first two cases of the this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on 2 December.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!