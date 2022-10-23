Over 1500 obsolete acts to be repealed in winter session of Parliament: Rijiju

Over 1500 outdated and outdated laws will be repealed during the winter session of Parliament, stated Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. According to the minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to lessen the influence of the government in people's lives, which is why he launched this initiative.
Rijiju claimed that outdated laws are burdens on everyday life for ordinary people and should not be kept on the books because they are no longer relevant.
"It is the prime minister's desire to reduce the compliance burden of the people, to ensure that they can live as peacefully as possible. He wants less government role in the life of the common people," he said.
“We (NDA government at the Centre) have decided to remove all obsolete archaic laws from the statute as unnecessary laws are a burden to the common man. We have decided to revoke more than 1500 laws in the winter session of Parliament. I am ready to introduce many more repealment acts," the union minister added.
He asserted that laws are designed to simplify justice for ordinary people rather than cause them trouble. They are intended to outline specific procedures that will make sure that everyday people's lives are as typical as possible.
Rijiju praised the National People's Party (NPP)-led administration in Meghalaya but wished that the BJP had a larger role in the administration for the benefit of the general populace.
There will be an assembly election in Meghalaya in about four months. According to Rijiju, the Northeast is receiving special attention from the Center, so there is no reason for the area to lag behind in any industry.
"It is BJP's desire to make the northeast prosperous and India a powerful nation. The party desires to fulfil the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India prosperous and fully developed by 2047," he said.
The union minister said the home ministry is looking into the demand of the people to introduce Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya to check outsiders to the state. “As ILP is a local demand, the government has to take a collective decision taking into account the larger interest of everyone around," he stated.
