Over 16,000 companies set up in October

NEW DELHI: Over 16,000 companies were incorporated in October in India, nearly at the level seen in September, official data from the ministry of corporate affairs showed.

Monthly incorporation of new businesses suggest entrepreneurship is back to the levels seen prior to the second wave of the pandemic hitting the country earlier this year. Total number of companies set up in October at 16,083 is close to the level seen in September at 16,570 new registrations. The number of new companies registered had hit a high of 17,324 in March 2021, following which the level eased as the devastating second wave of the pandemic gripped the nation. However, the drop was moderate and not as sharp as had been the case during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

Data showed that Maharashtra reported the highest number of new companies with 2,957 registrations, followed by Delhi with 1,677 registrations, and Uttar Pradesh with 1,621 registrations.

Incorporation of new companies indicates investment intent. More than half of all the companies set up in a month is in the services sector while manufacturing accounts for about 21% and agriculture accounts for 7%.

Policy makers have been betting on sustained vaccination, robust rural demand and various policy measures taken to drive economic recovery. Other official data suggests consumption picked up during the festival season leading to improvement in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections. Data on e-way bills or electronic goods transportation permits indicate that GST receipts of central and state governments are set to scale a record a high in November, Mint reported on 2 November.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, the country's economy may grow at 9.5% in FY22.

