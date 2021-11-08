Over 16,000 companies set up in October

Monthly incorporation of new businesses suggest entrepreneurship is back to the levels seen prior to the second wave of the pandemic hitting the country earlier this year. Total number of companies set up in October at 16,083 is close to the level seen in September at 16,570 new registrations. The number of new companies registered had hit a high of 17,324 in March 2021, following which the level eased as the devastating second wave of the pandemic gripped the nation. However, the drop was moderate and not as sharp as had been the case during the first wave of the pandemic last year.