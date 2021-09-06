Over 16,000 samples sent for genome sequencing of SARS CoV2 in Jul-Aug: Govt

The union health ministry further said that for the past one month the majority of the new cases are from only two states, namely Kerala and Maharashtra. “At present, out of the total 45000 new cases, more than 32000 cases are from Kerala and more than 4000 cases from Maharashtra which means that 80% cases are from 2 states and only 9000 cases, which is around 20%, are from rest of the Indian states. This is also reflected in the samples sequenced from various states," the government said.