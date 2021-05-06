Over 16.48 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in 111 days: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far stands at 16,48,76,248, the health ministry said on Thursday.

It said 2,62,932 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine on Thursday across 12 states and Union territories. The total number of people in this age group who have been inoculated against the viral disease stands at 11,64,076, the ministry said.

The beneficiaries include 95,00,564 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 63,91,562 HCWs who have received the second dose, 1,37,58,487 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose, 75,36,320 FLWs who have received the second dose and 11,64,076 in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,42,89,107 and 53,44,986 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have taken the first and the second dose of the vaccine respectively. Additionally, 5,33,18,278 and 1,35,72,868 beneficiaries above 60 years of age have been administered the first and the second dose respectively.

As on the 111th day (May 6) of the ongoing nationwide inoculation drive against Covid-19, a total of 22,98,530 vaccine doses were administered -- 10,24,548 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 12,73,982 for the second dose, the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the viral disease continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

The nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with HCWs getting inoculated first. The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for those aged above 45 from April 1.

The implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination to inoculate those in the age group of 18-44 years started from May 1.

