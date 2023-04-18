Over 16 lakh new members join ESIC scheme in February1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 02:13 PM IST
- The majority of new registrations, accounting for 46% of the total employees added in February, comprised individuals up to 25 years old, with 7.42 lakh employees in this age group
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reported that around 16.03 lakh new members joined its social security scheme in February, according to provisional payroll data released on Tuesday.
