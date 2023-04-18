The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reported that around 16.03 lakh new members joined its social security scheme in February, according to provisional payroll data released on Tuesday.

The data also revealed that around 11,000 new establishments registered under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme during the same month, extending social security coverage to their employees.

The majority of new registrations, accounting for 46% of the total employees added in February, comprised individuals up to 25 years old, with 7.42 lakh employees in this age group. The labor ministry highlighted this as evidence of promising employment opportunities for the nation's youth.

A gender-based analysis of the payroll data showed the inclusion of 3.12 lakh female workers under the ESI scheme. Additionally, 49 transgender employees registered for the scheme in the month under review, demonstrating ESIC's commitment to providing benefits to all segments of society. The payroll data remains provisional, as data generation is an ongoing process.