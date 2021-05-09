The Central government on Sunday said that it has provided more than 17,56,20,810 crore vaccine doses to states and Union Territories free of cost. It further informed that more than 72 lakh doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The Centre said it will be receiving over 46 lakh doses in the next three days. According to a press release by the union health ministry, Maharashtra has received highest number of vaccines (1.77 crore) to date, followed by Rajasthan ((1,42,87360), Uttar Pradesh 1,47,31,270), Gujarat (1,42,21,790), and Karnataka (1,09,28,270).

In terms of the wastage of vaccines, the health ministry said Lakshadweep has topped the list, followed by Haryana, Assam, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 16.94 crore doses as phase-3 on Sunday, according to the health ministry. More than 17.8 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 have been inoculated so far. The "liberalised and accelerated" phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination came into force from May 1.

The total of 16,94,39,663 administered doses includes 95,41,654 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,63,620 HCWs who have taken the second dose and 1,39,43,558 Frontline Worker (FLWs) who have received the first jab of vaccine and 77,32,072 FLW who have received the second jab of vaccine so far.

Further, 5,50,75,720 persons between 45-60 years were given their first jab and 64,09,465 persons between 45-60 years were given their second jab. Also, 5,36,34,743 persons above 60 years were given their first shot of vaccine and 1,48,53,962 persons above 60 years were given their second shot of vaccine, as per the ministry.

A total of more than 30.22 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the daily positivity rate stands at 21.64 per cent, as per the government data.

India's total active caseload has jumped to 37,36,648. It now comprises 16.76 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 13,202 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. 13 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerela, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujrat cumulatively account for 82.94 per cent of India's total active cases.

