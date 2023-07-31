Railway Ministry has received over 170 requests from leaders across parties for launching the Vande Bharat trains in their constituency. Apart from ruling BJP, many major opposition leaders have also requested the introduction of Vande Bharat trains in their constituencies including Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

Just last week, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the growing popularity of Vande Bharat trains among passengers in India by highlighting the 99.60% occupancy rate for the April-June period.

“In the current financial year 2023-24, the overall utilization of Vande Bharat trains has been recorded at an outstanding 99.60%," the minister said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

According to a report in The Times of India, while majority of the requests for the Vande Bharat trains have been made by BJP lawmakers, opposition parties have also chipped in to request these semi-high speed trains.

The report states that among the opposition parties, three requests each for Vande Bharat trains have been made by AAP, CPM and NCP lawmakers while two requests each have been made by Trinamool Congress, Janta Dal (United) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmakers. Similarly, 10 lawmakers from Shiv Sena nad 6 from YSR Congress have also demanded the introduction of of Vande Bharat trains in their constituencies.

Congress party has made 16 requests for the introduction of Vande Bharat trains while the party supremo Mallikarjun Kharge has also made the request for the introduction of Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru and Mumbai. TDP President Chandrababu Naidu has also requested a stoppage of the Mysuru-Bangaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat train at Kuppam.

The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways. It was designed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), located in Chennai. These semi-high-speed trains are built to run at a speed of 180 kmph, have been capped at 130 kmph for commercial operations due to track conditions.