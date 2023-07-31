Over 170 requests made by lawmakers across political parties for introduction of Vande Bharat trains1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Over 170 requests have been made by lawmakers from across political parties for the introduction of Vande Bharat trains in their constituencies. Some major opposition parties that have made the request include AAP, Congress, JD (U), Trinamool Congress among others.
Railway Ministry has received over 170 requests from leaders across parties for launching the Vande Bharat trains in their constituency. Apart from ruling BJP, many major opposition leaders have also requested the introduction of Vande Bharat trains in their constituencies including Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.
