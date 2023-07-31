The report states that among the opposition parties, three requests each for Vande Bharat trains have been made by AAP, CPM and NCP lawmakers while two requests each have been made by Trinamool Congress, Janta Dal (United) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmakers. Similarly, 10 lawmakers from Shiv Sena nad 6 from YSR Congress have also demanded the introduction of of Vande Bharat trains in their constituencies.