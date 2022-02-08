India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 171 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday adding that over 48 lakh doses were given today.

As per the official figures, a total of 48,63,548 jabs were given on Tuesday while 1,70,81,56,374 doses have been given in total.

More than 1.56 Crore (1,56,97,965) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by omicron variant of the virus.

