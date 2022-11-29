Over 175 crore Aadhaar authentications done in Oct 2022

Over 175 crore Aadhaar authentications done in Oct 20221 min read . 07:22 PM IST
- Aadhaar adoption and usage by residents continues to progress across India, indicative of how it is touching lives, and enabling ease of living for residents
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday said that over 175 crore Aadhaar authentications were carried out in October 2022.
“Aadhaar adoption and usage by residents continues to progress across India, indicative of how it is touching lives, and enabling ease of living for residents. In October alone, 23.56 crore e-KYC transactions were executed using Aadhaar,“ the ministry said in a statement.
In October, over 175.44 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar. A majority of these monthly transactions were done by using fingerprint biometric authentication, followed by demographic and OTP authentication.
So far, cumulatively almost 8426 crore authentication transactions have been completed by using the 12-digit digital ID by the end of October, indicative of how Aadhaar is increasingly playing a role in good governance and aiding welfare delivery, the ministry said.
Similarly, in October alone, 23.56 crore e-KYC transactions were executed using Aadhaar, and the cumulative number of e-KYC transactions via Aadhaar has now gone up to 1321.49 crore by the end of October 2022.
According to the ministry, the number of face authentication transactions jumped from 4.67 lakh in September to over 37 lakh in October. Face authentication is facilitating pensioners to generate digital life certificate at home by using their mobile phones without visiting banks or common service centers, thus promoting ease of living of the senior citizens.
In October alone, 23.64 crore number of AEPS transactions were carried out across India, a jump of over 12.4% when compared with September. Cumulatively, 1573.48 crore of last mile banking transactions have been made possible via the use of AEPS and the network of micro-ATMs so far, by the end of October 2022.
So far, over 1100 welfare schemes in the country run by both centre and states have been notified to use Aadhaar. The digital ID is helping various ministries and departments in the centre and at states in improving efficiency, transparency and delivery of welfare services to the targeted beneficiaries.
