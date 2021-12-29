New Delhi: Over 4.86 crore Income Tax returns have been filed for the assessment year (AY) 2021-22 so far, including 18.89 lakh being filed on 28 December, the Income Tax department said on Wednesday.

The due date for filing tax returns for income earned in financial year 2020-21 is 31 December.

“A total of 4,86,34,306 income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed up to 28 December 2021 including 18,89,057 ITRs having been filed on the day itself," the department tweeted. This includes over 2.57 crore ITR-1, over 1.23 crore ITR-4, over 43 lakh ITR-2 and over 53 lakh ITR-3 being filed till December 28.

For 2019-20 fiscal, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of 10 January, 2021.

ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to small or medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual whose income is up to ₹50 lakh and receives income salary, one house property/other sources.

ITR-2 is filed by people with income from residential properties. ITR-3 is filed by people with income as profits via business or profession. ITR-4 is filed by individuals, Hindu undivided families and firms with a total income up to ₹50 lakh and the source is business or profession.

The usual due date to file Tax Returns is end of July, but it was extended to end of December for assessment year 2021-22 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

