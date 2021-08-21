OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 19 cr people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme: Minister

Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik on Friday said 19 crore people had benefited from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Centre's premier health care scheme. 

The Union social justice and empowerment minister, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, also said 55 crore people nationwide had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the country would be self-reliant in production of doses by October-November. 

