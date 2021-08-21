Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Over 19 cr people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme: Minister

Over 19 cr people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme: Minister

Ayushman Bharat scheme is being touted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the world’s largest healthcare programme. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 06:52 AM IST Livemint

Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik on Friday said 19 crore people had benefited from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Centre's premier health care scheme. 

The Union social justice and empowerment minister, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, also said 55 crore people nationwide had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the country would be self-reliant in production of doses by October-November. 

