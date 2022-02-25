More than 19 lakh children in India have lost a parent or caregiver to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study by The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.

Modelling a study of 20 countries, the Lancet said that the number of children estimated to have experienced the death of a parent or caregiver as a result of Covid-19 has surged to over 52 lakh globally.

"Sadly, as high as our estimates of orphanhood and caregiver deaths are, they are likely to be underestimates, and we expect these numbers to grow as more global data on COVID-19 deaths becomes available," said Juliette Unwin, lead study author from Imperial College London, UK.

"Real-time updated data suggests the true totals reached 6.7 million children as of January 2022. While our current study looked at estimates through October 2021, the pandemic is still raging worldwide, which means Covid-19 related orphanhood will also continue to surge," Unwin added.

Estimates of the numbers of children affected by Covid-19-associated orphanhood and caregiver death nearly doubled in the six months from 1 May 2021 through 31 October 2021, compared with the numbers after the first 14 months of the pandemic.

Globally, the new study suggests, two out of three children orphaned from Covid-19 are adolescents aged 10 to 17 years.

The number of children affected in the 20 countries studied ranged from 2,400 in Germany to more than 1.9 million in India, the researchers said.

The highest rates of estimated orphanhood cases per capita were seen in Peru and South Africa, with eight and seven out of every 1,000 children were affected, respectively.

The study found that in all countries, more than three times as many children experienced the death of a father than losing a mother.

“We estimate that for every person reported to have died as a result of the Covvid-19 pandemic, one child is left orphaned or loses a caregiver," said study lead author Susan Hillis, who worked on the study at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"That is the equivalent of one child every six seconds facing a heightened risk of lifelong adversity unless given appropriate support in time," said Hillis, adding that support for orphaned children must be immediately integrated into every national Covid-19 response plan.

