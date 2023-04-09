Over 2,000 obsolete rules and laws scrapped in nine years : Jitendra Singh1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:50 PM IST
- Singh said that many of these rules which were causing inconvenience for the citizens had persisted since the time of British Raj
NEW DELHI : Over 2,000 rules and laws were scrapped by the government in the last nine years for ease of governance and ease of business and the ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to the citizens, union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.
