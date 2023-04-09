NEW DELHI : Over 2,000 rules and laws were scrapped by the government in the last nine years for ease of governance and ease of business and the ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to the citizens, union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

The minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology was speaking in Mumbai after presenting Yashraj Bharati Samman (YBS) Awards at a ceremony organised by the Yashraj Research Foundation (YRF), said an official statement. Singh is also the minister of state for earth sciences, PMO, personnel, public grievances, pensions, atomic energy and space.

Singh said that many of these rules which were causing inconvenience for the citizens had persisted since the time of British Raj. "The ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to the citizens," the statement said quoting the minister.

The Minister said that soon after the NDA covernment came to power in May 2014, within two to three months, the practice of getting certificates attested by gazetted officers was done away with. Thereafter within a year, Prime Minister spoke from the ramparts of Red Fort about the abolition of interview in job recruitment so that a level playing field could be provided, the statement said.

In pension, face recognition technology was introduced so that the elder citizens did not have to go through the tedious process of getting a life certificate. Most of the functioning was converted online and in order to bring in transparency, accountability and citizen participation, the human interface was reduced to the bare minimum, the statement said.