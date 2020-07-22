Over 2,000 vehicles challaned for flouting Covid curbs in Noida, Greater Noida

NOIDA : Thirteen people were arrested and owners of more than 2,000 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, five vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Wednesday night in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district where COVID-19 has infected nearly 4,300 people and claimed 40 lives so far, according to official figures.

Also, five vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Wednesday night in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district where COVID-19 has infected nearly 4,300 people and claimed 40 lives so far, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

"On Wednesday, three FIRs were registered and 13 people were arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 4,607 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,037 of them, while another five were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, ₹2,15,700 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

