Home >News >India >Over 2.25 cr unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States,UTs: Centre

Over 2.25 cr unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States,UTs: Centre

A health worker inoculates a woman with the dose of Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a temporary vaccination centre set up in a school in Mumbai.
1 min read . 10:28 AM IST Livemint

  • more than 88.13 lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours which is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day

Union Health Ministry today informed that over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the States, Union Territories and private hospitals, and are yet to be administered.

The ministry said,"More than 2.25 Cr (2,25,52,523) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered." 

Further, the ministry informed that the government has provided over 56.81 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the states and UT's till date, while over 1 crore are still in pipeline.

"More than 56.81 crore (56,81,32,750) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,09,32,960 doses are in the pipeline," the ministry stated.

Of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses provided, the total consumption including wastage, as per the ministry, is 55,11,51,992 doses, as per data available at 8 am today.

Cumulatively, 55.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far with more than 88.13 lakh doses being administered in the last 24 hours, which is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the ministry said.

