Over 2.27 pregnant women receive first dose of covid vaccines: health ministry

NEW DELHI: Over 2.27 lakh pregnant women in India have received the first dose of covid-19 vaccine, the government said on Friday.

Tamil Nadu has been leading the way by vaccinating over 78,838 pregnant women, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 34,228, Odisha at 29,821, Madhya Pradesh at 21,842, Kerala at 18,423 and Karnataka at 16,673, as per data from the health ministry.

"This can be seen as a result of regular counselling of pregnant women by health workers and medical officers about risks of covid-19 infection to pregnant women and benefits of covid-19 vaccination," the ministry said in a statement.

Several initiatives have been taken by states to encourage pregnant women to take vaccine such as counselling of eligible beneficiaries by frontline workers and counsellors at antenatal clinics, mobilisation by ASHAs, among others, the government said.

Studies have shown that covid-19 infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women, escalating the risk of severe disease and it might affect the foetus too. Pregnant women with covid-19 infection are at an increased risk for preterm birth and other adverse pregnancy outcomes including higher chances of neonatal morbidity.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) had recommended vaccination for pregnant women leading to inclusion of pregnant women in India’s vaccination drive.

India has reported over 44,230 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with 549 deaths. Active caseload is stands at 4,05,155, comprising 1.28% of total cases. India has cumulatively administered nearly 46 crores covid-19 vaccine doses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.