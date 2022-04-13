New Delhi: More than 2.32 children in the age group of 12-14 years have received covid-19 vaccine doses so far, taking the total vaccination doses provided to 186.07 crore, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The health ministry further said that over 45,000 adults in the age of 18-59 years have received their precautionary or booster doses in the last 24 hours.

“On Tuesday, atleast 45,298 individuals in the age 18-59 years have received their precaution dose at the private vaccination centres," the health ministry said. The total figure for booster doses has climbed to 2,47,70,475 (2.47 crore) signifying that all eligible people are receiving their booster doses.

“A total of 45,298 precaution doses were administered to people above 18 years of age. Of which, 9921 booster doses were given to population between the age of 18-44 years and while 35368 people in the age group of 45-59 years of age received their jab," the health ministry data said.

Besides, around 4562814 (45.62 lakh) healthcare workers; 7064560 (70.64 lakh) frontline workers and 13097812 (1.3 crore) elderly above 60 years of age have received precaution dose respectively.

The government has allowed booster doses for all adults above 18 years of age. These beneficiaries are those individuals who are fully vaccinated and have completed 9 months after they received their second dose and now, they are eligible for booster dose.

The booster dose enhances the immunity of a person that he/she has received from its primary vaccination. More importantly, booster doses awaken memory cells in the body to produce more antibodies against the disease.

With India’s active caseload currently stands at 10,870, the country has reported about 1,088 new covid cases in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,081 people have recovered from covid in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,25,05,410 till date. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.76% while weekly positivity rate is 0.24 %.

According to World Health Organization, India has reported 43,036,928 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 521,710 deaths till date.