New Delhi: The central government has provided more than 2.48 crore tele-consultation services through 1.17 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) across the country in the last four years.

On the occasion of the fourth anniversary celebration of AB-HWCs, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya released a quarterly report on AB-HWCs and interacted with healthcare workers across the country.

“E-Sanjeevani is providing affordable and accessible health care to the people across the country. Today, some HWCs are also providing screening services for diseases like oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer. AB-HWCs are a stepping stone towards this vision," said Mandaviya quickly adding that healthy citizens can only make a healthy society and healthy society builds a healthy nation.

The union health ministry will organize block-level health melas at more than 1 lakh AB-HWCs from 18–22 April including yoga session on Sunday. These health melas will also provide screening for tuberculosis, hypertension, diabetes with free essential drugs, diagnostics and teleconsultation.

The Centre is committed to commissioning a total of 1,50,000 AB-HWCs by the end of this year across the country.

Mandaviya also launched guidelines on human resources for health, public health management cadre’s guidance for implementation and Indian Public Health Standards Guidelines. Mandaviya interacted with healthcare workers from across the country.

The first AB-HWC in Jangla, Chhattisgarh was started in 2018 under Ayushman Bharat programme in a bid to move away from selective healthcare to a more comprehensive range of services spanning preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care for all age groups. AB-HWCs also provide free essential medicines, diagnostics services, tele-consultations, and health promotion including wellness activities like yoga.

Over 18.85 crore screening for hypertension and 15.84 crore people have been screened for diabetes at HWCs till March-end. More than 1.05 crore wellness sessions have been organized so far.

Bharati Pravin Pawar, union minister for state (health) said more than 1,17,440 HWCs are actively providing health services across the country. “These health centers are ensuring delivery of health facilities in the health interest of the community and fulfilling the commitments of National Health Policy 2017," she said.