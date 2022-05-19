This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Over 2.5 lakh Indian diamond polishers out of work due to Russia's war on Ukraine
Over 2.5 lakh Indian diamond polishers out of work due to Russia's war on Ukraine
2 min read.07:44 PM ISTAgencies
Over 250,000 workers employed in the diamond cutting and polishing industry have been asked to go on leave as supplies from Russian diamond miners—such as Alrosa—have been hit following western sanctions on Moscow due to Ukraine conflict
Over 250,000 workers employed in diamond cutting and polishing industry have been asked to go on leave as supplies from Russian diamond miners—such as Alrosa—have been hit following western sanctions on Moscow due to Ukraine conflict.
Ramesh Zilariya, president of Gujarat Diamond Workers' Union said workers were furloughed this month as companies struggled with cash flow and supply disruptions after the western countries like the US and Europe stopped accepting Russian diamonds that have been polished in India.
The sanctions barred India's diamond exporters from importing rough diamonds from Alrosa.
India cuts and polishes 90% of the world's diamonds, with Russian miner Alrosa traditionally accounting for 30-40% of imported rough gems.
Diamond traders say Russian supply has fallen short since Western sanctions forced Moscow out of the SWIFT cross-border payments system, plunging the supply chain into uncertainty, news agency AFP reported.
Sripal Dholakia, director at the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council said Russian supply is still disrupted and payments are mostly on hold.
Pitching to the Indian government to make future payments via India's UPI system, Dholakia said imports from Russia are "not adequate" at present, and Indian traders are facing higher bank charges while making direct payments in rupees or rubles.
India exported cut and polished diamonds worth $24 billion in the year ended March 31, data from the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council showed.