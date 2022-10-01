Over 2.5 lakh people have donated blood under Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav: Mandaviya

Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav was aimed to blood donation, blood distribution and blood management. It has also helped increase awareness regarding regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations and ensure that blood or its components such as whole blood, packed red blood cells, plasma and platelets are available, accessible, affordable and safe
NEW DELHI: More than 2.5 lakh people have voluntarily donated blood under the Raktdaam Amrit Mahotsav, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union health minister, while addressing the celebration of the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day held at AIIMS on Saturday.
“The success of Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav has strengthened the noble cause of humanity which will help immensely in saving many precious lives. Blood donation is a noble cause and given our rich culture and tradition of Seva and Sahyog, on the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, let us all pledge to be always there for someone else and donate blood regularly," said Mandaviya.
“Blood donation is Seva. It is our responsibility to help each other. India’s covid pandemic response was inspired by the rich tradition of Lok Bhagidari and have showed the way to manage the pandemic and in turn led to world’s largest covid vaccination exercise.
“Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav was aimed to blood donation, blood distribution and blood management. It has also helped increase awareness regarding regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations and ensure that blood or its components such as whole blood, packed red blood cells, plasma and platelets are available, accessible, affordable and safe. The success of Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav has strengthened the noble cause of humanity which will help immensely in saving many precious lives," the minister noted.
