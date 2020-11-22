Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said during the last one and half years from the start of Jal Jeevan Mission more than 2 crore 60 lakh families have been provided piped drinking water connection to their homes, including lakhs of families in Uttar Pradesh as well. He said a major benefit of this has also been reduction of many diseases like cholera, typhoid, encephalitis caused by dirty water of the poor families. The Prime Minister lamented that despite having a lot of resources Vindhyachal or Bundelkhand regions became regions of deficiencies. He added that in spite of having several rivers, these regions were known as the most thirsty and drought-affected regions and forced many people to migrate from here. He said now water scarcity and irrigation issues will be resolved by these projects and it signifies rapid development.