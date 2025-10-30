Over 2,700 Indian nationals deported from US in last 10 months for staying illegally, says MEA

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, 30 October 2025, said that several Indian nationals have been deported from the United States (US) amid the Trump administration's crackdown on the deportation of illegal aliens from the country.

The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted how more than 2,790 Indians have been deported since January 2025. The authorities reportedly verified their credentials and nationality, and discovered that they were illegally staying in the United States. These Indian nationals have been returned to India.

“On the deportation, since January of this year, we've had around 2,790-plus Indian nationals who did not meet the criteria. They were illegally staying there, and we verified their credentials, their nationality, and they have returned,” said Randhir Jaiswal.

Deported from the UK The MEA spokesperson also mentioned that nearly 100 Indian nationals have been deported from the United Kingdom after the Ministry successfully identified their nationality.

“This is the status still yesterday. That is 29th October. From the U.K. side, this year we have had around 100 Indian nationals who have been deported after their nationality was duly verified by us,” said Randhir Jaiswal.

Crackdown on Immigration This comes amid US President Donald Trump's plan to crack down on the illegal immigrants residing in the country in order to open up more job opportunities for the American people.

According to the data collected from the Department of Homeland Security, more than half a million or 527,000, illegal immigrants have been deported since US President Donald Trump took over White House.

The data released on 27 October 2025 also highlighted that more than 2 million illegal immigrants have left the United States, and 1.6 million of those have ‘voluntarily self-deported.’

“The Trump Administration is on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office. More than 2 million illegal aliens have left the US, including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and over 527,000 deportations,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

The immigration crackdown was not only imposed on the illegal immigrants, the Trump administration has also imposed a one-time $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas of United States, which foreign nationals use to work in the Western nation.

Mint reported earlier that the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the immigrants exploit the US economy while not making a meaningful contribution to the system. He also said that this move will provide a “significant benefit” to the American economy and the people of the nation.