Over 2.9 million tax audit reports filed by due date: Tax department

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department on Wednesday said that over 2.98 million tax audit reports have been filed as on Wednesday, the due date for this filing requirement for the income earned in FY21.

These include major tax audit reports by companies and partnerships and other audit reports mandated in certain cases such as charitable institutions, persons entering into international transactions or certain specified domestic transactions.

The department’s statement indicates that the new tax filing portal—www.incometax.gov.in—was functioning as expected after the initial glitches noticed last year immediately after its roll out.

While the due date for filing income tax audit reports was Wednesday, businesses required to file audit reports on cross-border transactions with group companies (transfer pricing), have time till end of February. All companies have to file their income tax returns for the income earned in FY21 by 15 March. The due date for filing income tax returns is the date by which the returns can be filed without any late fee or penalty and assessees filing returns after the due date will have to pay interest and penalty.

For personal income tax filers, the due date was over at the end of December.

On Wednesday itself 14% of the audit reports were filed and in the last 5 days, 30% of these statutory forms were filed.

The department said that more than 54.1 million income tax returns filed have been verified out of 62.6 million returns filed in the current assessment year. Of the verified income tax returns, more than 45 million have been processed and 15.8 million refunds have been issued for the current assessment year.

The department urged taxpayers who are yet to accept the tax audit report submitted by their chartered accountants to complete the process of submission.

