Over 2.9 million tax audit reports filed by due date: Tax department

While the due date for filing income tax audit reports was Wednesday, businesses required to file audit reports on cross-border transactions with group companies (transfer pricing), have time till end of February. All companies have to file their income tax returns for the income earned in FY21 by 15 March. The due date for filing income tax returns is the date by which the returns can be filed without any late fee or penalty and assessees filing returns after the due date will have to pay interest and penalty.