Over 2 crore farmers to get 4333.40 cr under central govt scheme in UP

LUCKNOW : As many as 216.67 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh will soon get ₹4,333.40 crore under the ' Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi ' scheme, said the state government on Tuesday.

The state government in a statement said it is locking the data of the beneficiary farmers and sending it to the central government to recommend payment.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, over 2.35 lakh crore farmers have received ₹22,594.78 crore under the scheme in six installments since its implementation in December 2019.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100% funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.

State Government and UT administration will identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

