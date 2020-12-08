Over 2 crore farmers to get 4333.40 cr under central govt scheme in UP

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the Uttar Pradesh government, over 2.35 lakh crore farmers have received ₹22,594.78 crore under the scheme in six installments since its implementation in December 2019.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100% funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.
State Government and UT administration will identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.